ALPA Opposes Trump’s ICAO Pick

The Air Line Pilots Association is protesting the Trump administration’s nomination of what they allege is a single-issue candidate as ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization. The White House has put forward former Delta pilot Jeffrey Anderson to the post, which has been vacant since Sully Sullivan stepped down in 2022. ICAO, based in Montreal, is the standards organization for commercial aviation all over the world and is under the auspices of the United Nations. ALPA claims Anderson’s only interest is promoting an increase to the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots from 65 to 67.

“It appears that Mr. Anderson’s only real qualification for the post is his support of a position – raising the mandatory pilot retirement age – that would leave the United States as an outlier in the global aviation space and create chaos on pilot labor, and international and domestic flight operations,” the union said in a statement to Reuters. There is political support among some in Congress to raise the age to tackle pilot shortages in some airlines.