AOPA Meets Governor’s Office Over Airport Evictions

AOPA said it met with senior advisers to New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Oct. 8 to discuss the future of Aeroflex-Andover Airport (12N), where tenants face eviction under a state plan to demolish much of the airport’s hangar complex. In an announcement Monday, AOPA said the governor’s staff appeared receptive to discussing alternatives to the proposal.

Governor’s Office Considers Alternatives

“We heard no indication that the governor wants to shutter local businesses, including Andover Flight Academy, and her team appears to be seeking alternatives to the NJDEP plan,” said AOPA Eastern Regional Manager Sean Collins. “We also urged her staff to hold an in-person meeting with local stakeholders to discuss Aeroflex-Andover and broader concerns about the New Jersey airport system.”

The meeting follows months of disagreement over the hangars at the state-owned airport. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has cited structural and maintenance concerns as justification for reducing the facilities and reserving the remaining hangar space for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Tenants received formal eviction notices requiring them to leave by Dec. 31. The changes could also force the airport’s flight school and aircraft maintenance business to close.

Repair Costs Questioned

At an Oct. 5 news conference, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., challenged the state’s proposed demolition. According to Gottheimer, the state’s engineering assessment estimated repairs at $4.7 million, compared with $8 million for demolition and more than $11 million if replacement hangar facilities are constructed for the Forest Fire Service.

“It is as clear now as it was then that the hangars should be repaired, not torn down,” said AOPA Vice President of Airports and State Advocacy Leon Jackler.

AOPA said it continues to seek a meeting involving state officials and local stakeholders. The state has previously said Aeroflex-Andover will remain open for public use, although the Dec. 31 eviction deadline remains in place.