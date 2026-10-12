Aviation News AOPA Aviation Law

AOPA Meets Governor’s Office Over Airport Evictions

New Jersey officials discuss alternatives to planned hangar demolitions at Aeroflex-Andover Airport.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
AOPA Meets Governor’s Office Over Airport Evictions
[Credit: FAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • AOPA met with advisors to New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill to discuss alternatives to the state's plan to demolish hangars and evict tenants at Aeroflex-Andover Airport (12N).
  • The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) seeks to demolish hangars by December 31, citing structural concerns, which could force the airport's flight school and maintenance business to close.
  • Rep. Josh Gottheimer and AOPA argue that repairing the existing hangars ($4.7M) is significantly more cost-effective than demolition ($8M) or constructing new facilities for the Forest Fire Service ($11M+).
  • While the eviction deadline remains, the governor's staff appeared receptive to discussing alternatives to the NJDEP's proposal, and the airport is expected to stay open for public use.
See a mistake? Contact us.

AOPA said it met with senior advisers to New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Oct. 8 to discuss the future of Aeroflex-Andover Airport (12N), where tenants face eviction under a state plan to demolish much of the airport’s hangar complex. In an announcement Monday, AOPA said the governor’s staff appeared receptive to discussing alternatives to the proposal.

Governor’s Office Considers Alternatives

“We heard no indication that the governor wants to shutter local businesses, including Andover Flight Academy, and her team appears to be seeking alternatives to the NJDEP plan,” said AOPA Eastern Regional Manager Sean Collins. “We also urged her staff to hold an in-person meeting with local stakeholders to discuss Aeroflex-Andover and broader concerns about the New Jersey airport system.”

The meeting follows months of disagreement over the hangars at the state-owned airport. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has cited structural and maintenance concerns as justification for reducing the facilities and reserving the remaining hangar space for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Tenants received formal eviction notices requiring them to leave by Dec. 31. The changes could also force the airport’s flight school and aircraft maintenance business to close.

Repair Costs Questioned

At an Oct. 5 news conference, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., challenged the state’s proposed demolition. According to Gottheimer, the state’s engineering assessment estimated repairs at $4.7 million, compared with $8 million for demolition and more than $11 million if replacement hangar facilities are constructed for the Forest Fire Service.

“It is as clear now as it was then that the hangars should be repaired, not torn down,” said AOPA Vice President of Airports and State Advocacy Leon Jackler.

AOPA said it continues to seek a meeting involving state officials and local stakeholders. The state has previously said Aeroflex-Andover will remain open for public use, although the Dec. 31 eviction deadline remains in place.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.