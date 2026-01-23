Aviation News

AOPA Pushes ADS-B Privacy Bill as Debate Over Data Use Continues

PAPA would limit non-safety applications of ADS-B information.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
AOPA Pushes ADS-B Privacy Bill as Debate Over Data Use Continues
[Credit: Mircea Moira | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is urging support for the Pilot and Aircraft Privacy Act (S.2175/H.R.4146), which aims to restrict the use of Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS-B) data primarily to air traffic safety and airspace efficiency.
  • The legislation specifically seeks to prohibit the use of ADS-B data for non-safety purposes, such as collecting aircraft data for airport landing fees, though it would not prevent airports from imposing fees or limit popular flight tracking apps.
  • The initiative stems from concerns raised by lawmakers and industry leaders about the monetization of ADS-B data for purposes beyond its intended safety function.
  • Some legal analysts caution that restricting access to ADS-B data could raise issues regarding transparency, oversight, and free speech.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association sent letters to its members Thursday urging them to contact lawmakers in support of the Pilot and Aircraft Privacy Act, companion bills introduced as S.2175 in the Senate and H.R.4146 in the House. The ADS-B privacy legislation would restrict the use of Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS-B) data to air traffic safety and airspace efficiency, while giving the secretary of transportation discretion to authorize additional uses.

The ADS-B privacy issue surfaced during a December hearing of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where Rep. Bob Onder (R-Mo.), the House sponsor, questioned how ADS-B data is being used.

“If ADS-B is being used by, I’ll say, bad actors to monetize airport landing fees, that’s going to discourage folks from employing ADS-B or adopting ADS-B in the first place or turning it off,” Onder said.

Reliable Robotics CEO Robert Rose also addressed the topic.

“I don’t think it should be used for fee collections,” Rose said. “It should be used primarily for safety and collision avoidance and situational awareness in the cockpit.”

The bill would attempt to preserve ADS-B’s safety intent while addressing concerns about non-safety uses. While the bill would not prohibit airport fee collection, it would prohibit using ADS-B as a means of collecting aircraft data for the purpose of fee collection.

“To be clear, the bill would not prevent airports from imposing fees on pilots, nor would it impede the use of FlightAware, Flightradar24, or other popular flight tracking apps,” AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance wrote in an email to members.

Some legal analysts have cautioned that efforts to further restrict access to ADS-B-based tracking can raise transparency and speech concerns, arguing that public access to flight information can serve oversight and accountability interests and that broad limits could resemble censorship debates around flight tracking data.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE