Archer Sues Vertical Aerospace Over Valo eVTOL Design

Archer Aviation has taken legal action against fellow eVTOL developer Vertical Aerospace, alleging that Vertical’s newly unveiled Valo aircraft copies patented features of Archer’s eVTOL Midnight design.

The complaint was filed on February 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

According to court filings, Archer claims that Vertical’s Valo model “appropriates and exploits” patented design and technical elements originally developed for Midnight, including aspects of the aircraft’s V-tail, fuselage shape, wing configuration, and certain flight-control technologies. The suit names at least two design patents and one utility patent that Archer asserts are being violated.

Meanwhile in a Tuesday statement, Vertical Aerospace rejected Archer’s allegations, calling the claims “entirely without merit.” The company said its Valo eVTOL was independently developed over several years and is supported by its own global intellectual property portfolio. Vertical also suggested the lawsuit reflects competitive pressures in the emerging eVTOL market and said it remains focused on certification and bringing its aircraft to market.

Archer is seeking both an injunction to halt further alleged infringement and monetary damages for past violations. While the case moves forward, both companies are pressing ahead with development and certification efforts, racing to be among the first to launch commercial electric air taxi operations.