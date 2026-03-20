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Army Receives First Optionally Piloted Black Hawk

The helicopter is expected to support autonomy evaluations as the service advances modernization efforts.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Army Receives First Optionally Piloted Black Hawk
[Credit: Department of War]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Army has taken delivery of its first H-60 Black Hawk helicopter configured for optionally piloted (autonomous or piloted) flight, initiating a new phase of testing for autonomous aviation.
  • This Black Hawk incorporates DARPA's ALIAS retrofit technology, enabling automated flight functions, remote control from a ground station, or operation by onboard pilots to reduce workload.
  • The delivery aligns with the Army's strategy to expand autonomous aviation systems in military operations and restructure its aviation branch, including a planned reduction in thousands of aviation positions.
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The U.S. Army announced Friday that it has taken delivery of an H-60 Black Hawk helicopter configured for both autonomous and piloted flight, beginning a new phase of testing focused on optionally piloted aircraft. The platform incorporates autonomy technology developed through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) program, which has been under development for more than a decade. According to the Army, the system is designed as a retrofit kit that can be installed on existing aircraft to automate flight functions and reduce pilot workload.

The aircraft is equipped with a fly-by-wire control system and an autonomy suite capable of managing flight operations, from takeoff to landing. The ALIAS kit includes a mission management system and software tools intended to allow for later expansions through integration of additional sensors and third-party applications. The Army said the helicopter can be operated with onboard pilots or controlled remotely from a ground station, and will be used to evaluate performance across a range of mission scenarios. Testing will also assess how the system performs in low-visibility environments and during complex operations.

Demonstrations of similar technology have been conducted in recent years by Sikorsky, including exercises in which a non-aviator soldier directed an optionally piloted Black Hawk using a tablet during Northern Strike 25-2. In those tests, the aircraft conducted cargo transport and simulated medical evacuation missions.

Sikorsky has also been developing related platforms, including the autonomous S-70UAS U-Hawk, along with civilian firefighting applications using MATRIX autonomy technology.

Delivery of the optionally-piloted Black Hawk comes as the Army continues restructuring its aviation branch. The service plans to reduce thousands of aviation positions in fiscal years 2026 and 2027 while expanding the role of autonomous aviation systems in military operations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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