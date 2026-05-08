The European Commission has released a new guidance notice clarifying European Union rules for airlines and permitting use of U.S. Jet A fuel.

The authorization comes as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed for over two months due to the Iran conflict – disrupting energy supply chains and driving up fuel costs.

The report stated that while the Commission maintains that travel options remain broadly unaffected, the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz has reduced maritime energy exports to a “trickle,” impacting the affordability of transport services across the EU.

Jet A Fuel Integration

To mitigate the risk of potential shortages during the peak summer travel season, the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has cleared the way for the use of U.S.-produced “Jet A” aviation fuel in Europe.

According to a report by Barron’s, Jet A is currently only used in Europe for technical reasons on return flights from the U.S. The report noted that U.S.-produced Jet A has a higher freezing point than the Jet A-1 fuel standard typically used elsewhere in the world, making it slightly less resistant to extreme low temperatures on long-haul routes.

EASA maintains that introducing Jet A will not generate safety concerns if the operational risks of managing both fuel types within the same system are properly handled.

Despite the economic pressure of rising fuel prices, EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas has affirmed that passenger protection laws remain in full effect. The commissioner clarified that increased jet fuel costs do not qualify as “extraordinary circumstances” that would exempt airlines from compensating travelers for cancellations.

The crisis has also prompted European lawmakers to propose temporary restrictions on non-essential private jet flights to prioritize fuel for critical services and government functions. While business aviation groups like the EBAA argue that the sector accounts for only a minority of total fuel consumption, proponents of the restrictions cite the need for social equity during a widespread energy crunch.