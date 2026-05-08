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EU Authorizes Use of US Jet Fuel to Mitigate Supply Chain Disruptions

European Aviation Safety Agency says the fuel type is safe for properly managed operations.

Caleb Revill
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Jet Fuel Strain Looms As Travel Season Approaches
[Credit: Jaromir Chalabala | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The European Commission has authorized the use of U.S. Jet A fuel for airlines to mitigate potential shortages and rising costs due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has cleared U.S. Jet A for use, despite its higher freezing point compared to standard Jet A-1, ensuring safety if operational risks are properly managed.
  • EU passenger protection laws remain in full effect, with increased jet fuel costs not qualifying as "extraordinary circumstances" to exempt airlines from compensating travelers for cancellations.
  • European lawmakers are proposing temporary restrictions on non-essential private jet flights to prioritize fuel for critical services amidst the ongoing energy crunch.
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The European Commission has released a new guidance notice clarifying European Union rules for airlines and permitting use of U.S. Jet A fuel.

The authorization comes as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed for over two months due to the Iran conflict – disrupting energy supply chains and driving up fuel costs.

The report stated that while the Commission maintains that travel options remain broadly unaffected, the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz has reduced maritime energy exports to a “trickle,” impacting the affordability of transport services across the EU.

Jet A Fuel Integration

To mitigate the risk of potential shortages during the peak summer travel season, the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has cleared the way for the use of U.S.-produced “Jet A” aviation fuel in Europe.

According to a report by Barron’s, Jet A is currently only used in Europe for technical reasons on return flights from the U.S. The report noted that U.S.-produced Jet A has a higher freezing point than the Jet A-1 fuel standard typically used elsewhere in the world, making it slightly less resistant to extreme low temperatures on long-haul routes. 

EASA maintains that introducing Jet A will not generate safety concerns if the operational risks of managing both fuel types within the same system are properly handled.

Despite the economic pressure of rising fuel prices, EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas has affirmed that passenger protection laws remain in full effect. The commissioner clarified that increased jet fuel costs do not qualify as “extraordinary circumstances” that would exempt airlines from compensating travelers for cancellations.

The crisis has also prompted European lawmakers to propose temporary restrictions on non-essential private jet flights to prioritize fuel for critical services and government functions. While business aviation groups like the EBAA argue that the sector accounts for only a minority of total fuel consumption, proponents of the restrictions cite the need for social equity during a widespread energy crunch.

Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories.

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