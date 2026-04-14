Senate Committee Advances Pilot Mental Health Bill

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on Tuesday unanimously advanced the Mental Health in Aviation Act. The bipartisan bill would require the FAA to update policies related to pilot disclosures and medical certification.

The legislation (S. 3257), introduced by Sens. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), directs the FAA to revise regulations to encourage voluntary reporting of mental health conditions, expand consideration of treatment options and approved medications, and address backlogs in the special issuance process. The bill also calls for implementation of recommendations from the FAA’s Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Aviation Rulemaking Committee. A similar bill passed the House of Representatives in September.

“Pilots and air traffic controllers often operate under immense amounts of stress—pursuing mental health care shouldn’t be a career-ending decision,” said Duckworth when the legislation was announced. “The fear and hesitancy around reporting mental health conditions and accessing care is hurting our pilots and isn’t making our skies any safer—reforms are critically needed.”

AOPA expressed support for the committee action, citing the bill’s potential impact on certification and ongoing discussions about the aeromedical process.

“I commend Senators Hoeven and Duckworth for their work on this important issue,” AOPA Senior Vice President for Government Affairs and Advocacy Jim Coon said. “This bill is one step closer to bringing long overdue reforms.”

The legislation would also require the FAA to conduct regular reviews of the special issuance medical certification process, expand consideration of additional medications and evidence-based treatments, and improve relevant training for aviation medical examiners. It also includes provisions to increase staffing and resources within the FAA’s Office of Aerospace Medicine to help reduce certification backlogs.

“The Mental Health in Aviation Act seeks to address mental health issues throughout the aviation industry, promote early intervention, provide additional resources to the FAA’s Office of Aerospace Medicine, and support the well-being of aviation professionals and the overall safety of our skies,” said Hoeven.

Earlier Tuesday, AOPA also announced a separate initiative tied to Mental Health Awareness Month that will focus on providing education, resources and outreach to pilots and flight instructors.