Survivor Sues City Following Scottsdale Learjet Crash

A passenger who survived a February 2025 Learjet crash at Scottsdale Airport has filed a lawsuit against the city of Scottsdale and multiple aviation-related parties, alleging negligence related to aircraft parking and airport operations. The crash occurred when a Learjet 35A veered off the runway during landing and struck a parked Gulfstream G200, resulting in the death of the pilot and injuries to others on board.

The complaint claims that the airport allowed the Gulfstream to be parked “in the path of the wayward” Learjet.

“A reasonable municipality prevents collisions between planes by ensuring that parked planes are kept at a reasonably safe distance from the airport’s runway and taxiways,” the suit claims.

The lawsuit also names the pilot of the Gulfstream, along with the company that towed the aircraft into position and other owning or managing entities.

A related legal filing by the Gulfstream’s insurer similarly alleges improper parking and claims the Learjet’s operators did not deploy a drag chute during landing.

Scottsdale Airport officials said at the time of the accident that the aircraft appeared to experience a left main landing gear failure before the collision.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board found the aircraft touched down with full flaps, entered a left-wing-low attitude and departed the runway surface before crossing a taxiway and striking the parked Gulfstream. The report stated the airplane was “not equipped with thrust reversers and the drag chute was not deployed,” and documented that the left main landing gear separated during the landing sequence.