A passenger who survived a February 2025 Learjet crash at Scottsdale Airport has filed a lawsuit against the city of Scottsdale and multiple aviation-related parties, alleging negligence related to aircraft parking and airport operations. The crash occurred when a Learjet 35A veered off the runway during landing and struck a parked Gulfstream G200, resulting in the death of the pilot and injuries to others on board.
The complaint claims that the airport allowed the Gulfstream to be parked “in the path of the wayward” Learjet.
“A reasonable municipality prevents collisions between planes by ensuring that parked planes are kept at a reasonably safe distance from the airport’s runway and taxiways,” the suit claims.
The lawsuit also names the pilot of the Gulfstream, along with the company that towed the aircraft into position and other owning or managing entities.
A related legal filing by the Gulfstream’s insurer similarly alleges improper parking and claims the Learjet’s operators did not deploy a drag chute during landing.
Scottsdale Airport officials said at the time of the accident that the aircraft appeared to experience a left main landing gear failure before the collision.
A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board found the aircraft touched down with full flaps, entered a left-wing-low attitude and departed the runway surface before crossing a taxiway and striking the parked Gulfstream. The report stated the airplane was “not equipped with thrust reversers and the drag chute was not deployed,” and documented that the left main landing gear separated during the landing sequence.
20 thoughts on “Survivor Sues City Following Scottsdale Learjet Crash”
The lawsuit has no merit! This was well out side the protected Runway Safety Area which is 250Ft each side of centerline.
Treble damages for spurious suits seems fair.
My driving instructor 46 years ago did not tell me that I could be injured when my brakes fail. So I find him responsible for the damage to the fence and my left foot when my brakes failed.
Drag Chute ?????
HA! What a joke. This world is so upside down.
Next, the media will say …”It’s Trumps fault”. Its all about the $$$.
You are correct and obviously the person who put that fence up should have known your brakes would someday fail causing you injury.
Looking at the stop-action photo, the Gulfstream should have parked in the mid-field center of the runway. The Lear would have missed the Gulfstream and hit a hangar or building. Then the plaintiff could have sued the corporation or individuals who had the audacity to place a structure in that particular location. Wow…
Now you have to predict where to park a plane depending upon where a wayward plane might go after landing. In that case might as well close more than half of the airports in the country.
Someone looking for easy money. It’s ridiculous to think you can engineer around every possibility that “theoretically” happen. This is why these trial lawyers make be more than a little miffed. They only see billable hours and nothing else.
I’ll take “Frivolous Lawsuits” for $500, Alex.
It’s opportunistic, dishonest, grifting morons like this to blame for our outrageous insurance costs.
I hope this fool is countersued and jailed.
What about suing the windsock for being in the way?
Why not sue the people “possibly” responsible for the gear collapse?
Just another lawyer who hopes to get something from a settlement, where the lawyer will get most of the award. The lawyer should be assessed all court cost and twice the amount the lawyer is suing for, especially when the court determines that the Lear, never had a drag chute.
Why not blame “global warming?” Airplanes are parked near taxiways at airports all over the world. The accident airplane hit the PARKED airplane. End of story.
This lawsuit would really be a first cabin bun flexxer there there had been a Helicopter in that landing zone!
Is it April 1st already? How time flies.
Another frivolous lawsuit! The plaintiff should be sued by the city for being so stupid. If the plane had stayed in the runway, WHERE IT BELONGS, the accident never would have happened
@Jon H. Yes, a drag chute. Small Lear jets could be fitted with a drag chute. There is a big silver handle on the side of the pedestal to deploy it.