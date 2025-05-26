Boeing Solves 777X Thrust Link Issue

Boeing has reportedly fixed a critical issue with its Boeing 777X and hopes to begin deliveries in 2026. Last year the four test aircraft were grounded after cracks were found in the thrust links that transfer the thrust from the engines to the structure of the aircraft. Boeing was able to engineer a temporary fix that allowed flight tests to resume last January and now Aviation Week is reporting a design change has been finalized. The new thrust links will be incorporated into the planes this summer, according to the publication.

The cracks were found on aircraft that had just returned from long legs over water last September and were the latest in a series of delays that have delayed the first delivery dates for the production model about six years. Lufthansa is the launch customer for the new 777, which achieves efficiency with long wings that have to fold up at the tips to fit gates at most airports. It is about 13% more fuel efficient than the earlier model of 777.