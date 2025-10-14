Textron Aviation Secures Multiple Citation Certifications

Textron Aviation announced Monday that its Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 and Citation M2 Gen2 both recently received FAA type certifications. The approvals mark the latest updates in the company’s light jet series, featuring new flight deck automation and cabin refinements the company said are based primarily on customer input. The CJ3 Gen2 completed 445 flight test hours ahead of certification, while the M2 Gen2 logged nearly 300 hours during its test program, according to Textron. Both models are expected to enter service later this year.

The CJ3 Gen2’s most notable upgrade is the addition of Garmin autothrottle to the aircraft’s G3000 avionics suite. Other available options include an Enhanced Vision System and a GDL60 datalink for wireless updates and connectivity. The cabin features added pilot legroom, RGB cabin accent lighting, USB-C ports, wireless charging, and new CoolView skylights in the lavatory. The aircraft can seat up to nine passengers and offers a maximum range of 2,040 nautical miles.

Meanwhile, the Citation M2 Gen2 also adds Garmin autothrottle to help maintain performance parameters and provide alerts to pilots if deviations occur. The aircraft also features the Garmin G3000 avionics suite, along with two Williams FJ44–1AP-21 engines and seven passenger seats. Cabin updates include new lighting, optional cargo seating, and wireless charging.

In addition to these announcements, Textron also debuted its Cessna Citation Ascend at NBAA-BACE. The aircraft landed at Henderson Executive Airport on Monday and will be on display on Tuesday and Wednesday. Textron said the new aircraft recently saw its first production aircraft roll out of the factory, and expects the Citation Ascend to enter service later this year once FAA certification is in order.