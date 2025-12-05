Gulfstream G300 Completes First Flight

Gulfstream Aerospace’s new G300 made its first flight on December 5, marking the start of its flight test program and another step in the company’s development of its next-generation fleet. The aircraft departed Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport at 8:05 a.m. local time and flew for 2 hours and 25 minutes, reaching Mach 0.75 and 30,000 feet.

Introduced in September in Savannah, the G300 was presented as a follow-on to the G280, an aircraft Gulfstream previously said informed the design direction for the super-midsize segment.

During the September unveiling, Gulfstream President Mark Burns described the aircraft’s design as an effort to incorporate large-cabin capabilities into a mid-cabin aircraft.

In announcing the first flight, Burns said in a company statement that the G300 combines “safety, technology, performance and cabin comfort.”

The manufacturer said the aircraft features 10 panoramic oval windows, seating for up to 10 passengers, two living areas and a galley, along with a reported cabin altitude of 4,800 feet at 41,000 feet. Gulfstream lists range figures of 3,600 nautical miles at Mach 0.80 and 3,000 nm at Mach 0.84, supported by a swept wing and Honeywell HTF7250G engines.

The G300 also debuts the Harmony Flight Deck, which Gulfstream previously highlighted during its September announcement as part of the model’s avionics suite. The flight deck incorporates six touch screens with Phase-of-Flight intelligence, a Synthetic Vision-Primary Flight Display and the company’s Predictive Landing Performance System.

Gulfstream said the program has completed more than 2,000 hours of ground testing, with two additional test aircraft in production as flight evaluations continue.