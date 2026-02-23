Transport Canada Validates Gulfstream G500, G600

Transport Canada issued type certificate validations for the Gulfstream G500 and G600 last week, documented in a Feb. 15 Type Certificate Data Sheet. The approvals clear two business jet models that had been under review for several years and recently became the focus of political debate between the U.S. and Canada.

Earlier this month, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said he expected Canada would soon complete its validation of certain Gulfstream aircraft. The comments followed statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who wrote on social media that Canada had “wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 Jets.”

He added at the time that the U.S. was “hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified.”

A White House official later told Reuters the administration was not seeking to remove certifications for Canadian-built aircraft already in service.

Although the G500 and G600 have moved forward, the certification of the company’s G700 and G800 remains pending in Canada.