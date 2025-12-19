C-17 Suffers Nose Gear Collapse in Charleston

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing landed with its nose gear collapsed Thursday evening at Charleston International Airport. The aircraft touched down at approximately 8:30 p.m. on a runway jointly used by civilian and military traffic, according to local news.

The runway was temporarily closed overnight while crews worked to clear the disabled aircraft. By 8:45 a.m. Friday, the C-17 had been safely towed to a nearby hangar. Officials reported no injuries, and a safety inspection confirmed the runway sustained no damage. Full operations resumed shortly before noon. The airport’s secondary runway remained open throughout the event.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the landing gear failure. The C-17, widely used for strategic and tactical airlift, remained stationary for several hours following the landing as recovery teams prepared for its removal. No additional details about the flight’s mission or cargo were released.