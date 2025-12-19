Aviation News Military Aviation

C-17 Suffers Nose Gear Collapse in Charleston

Runway cleared and reopened following military aircraft incident.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Ryan Ewing
C-17 Suffers Nose Gear Collapse in Charleston
[Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal]
Key Takeaways:

  • A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III landed with its nose gear collapsed at Charleston International Airport on Thursday evening.
  • The incident temporarily closed a runway, but caused no injuries and no damage to the runway, with full airport operations resuming by Friday noon.
  • An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the landing gear failure.
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing landed with its nose gear collapsed Thursday evening at Charleston International Airport. The aircraft touched down at approximately 8:30 p.m. on a runway jointly used by civilian and military traffic, according to local news.

The runway was temporarily closed overnight while crews worked to clear the disabled aircraft. By 8:45 a.m. Friday, the C-17 had been safely towed to a nearby hangar. Officials reported no injuries, and a safety inspection confirmed the runway sustained no damage. Full operations resumed shortly before noon. The airport’s secondary runway remained open throughout the event.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the landing gear failure. The C-17, widely used for strategic and tactical airlift, remained stationary for several hours following the landing as recovery teams prepared for its removal. No additional details about the flight’s mission or cargo were released.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

