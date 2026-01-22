Aviation News

Castlelake Emerges as Potential Buyer for Spirit Airlines

Talks revive sale prospects as bankrupt carrier seeks alternatives to liquidation.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Castlelake Emerges as Potential Buyer for Spirit Airlines
[Credit: Spirit Airlines]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Spirit Airlines, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year, is currently in acquisition discussions with investment firm Castlelake.
  • This potential takeover follows a failed prior proposal from Frontier Group Holdings and offers renewed hope for Spirit to exit bankruptcy through a sale rather than further downsizing or liquidation.
  • Despite its financial challenges, Spirit has undergone significant restructuring to become "smaller, tighter, and better," and has remained operational with the support of its creditors.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Spirit Airlines has attracted new interest from investment firm Castlelake, which has entered discussions about a potential acquisition of the bankrupt ultra-low-cost carrier. The talks come after a prior proposal from Frontier Group Holdings was determined to be unworkable, people familiar with the matter told Reuters Thursday.

Spirit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August, marking its second filing in less than a year as the airline continues to search for a viable path forward.

Executives and advisors told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge this week that Spirit has undergone significant restructuring since its latest filing.

“This is a very different Spirit. It’s smaller, it’s tighter, it’s better,” said Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell, who is representing the airline, during the hearing.

While Castlelake’s discussions may not result in a completed transaction, their involvement has renewed hopes that Spirit could exit bankruptcy through a sale rather than further downsizing or liquidation.

Spirit Airlines has remained operational during the bankruptcy process with the support of its creditors, securing additional financing in December that the airline said was tied to progress on a reorganization or strategic transaction, according to CNBC.

The Air Line Pilots Association has publicly urged bondholders to release additional funding to avoid liquidation, warning in a January letter that such an outcome would end the South Florida-based airline. Castlelake has been active in aviation finance in recent years and in August launched Merit AirFinance, a new aviation lending platform backed by $1.8 billion in deployable capital, Reuters reported.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE