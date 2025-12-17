CBP Officer Fires Weapon in JFK Road Rage Incident

An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer fired his service weapon just outside the main entrance to John F. Kennedy International Airport early Tuesday morning. The incident appears to have occured during a road rage altercation. Law enforcement response caused significant traffic disruptions for travelers arriving to the airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told CBS the officer reported being assaulted by another driver following a minor two-car collision. In response, the officer discharged his firearm multiple times. No injuries were reported, and no evidence has emerged indicating that anyone was struck by the gunfire.

The other driver fled the scene before authorities arrived and has not been located.

The CBP officer, whose name has not been released, remained on site and was not injured. The matter is now under internal review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, with the Port Authority Police Department leading the ongoing investigation.

The shooting and subsequent investigation led to temporary closure of many lanes leading to JFK airport, backing up early morning airport-bound traffic and forcing detours onto local roads. One lane reopened shortly after 7 a.m., according to local news sources, easing congestion.