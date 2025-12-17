Aviation News

CBP Officer Fires Weapon in JFK Road Rage Incident

Gunfire disrupts early morning access to terminals, no injuries reported.

Matt Ryan
Verified

Edited By:

Ryan Ewing

CBP Officer Fires Weapon in JFK Road Rage Incident
[Credit: John F. Kennedy International Airport via Facebook]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer fired his service weapon during a road rage incident near John F. Kennedy International Airport.
  • The officer reported being assaulted after a minor collision, but no injuries from the gunfire were reported, and the other driver fled the scene.
  • The incident caused significant traffic disruptions at JFK Airport due to law enforcement response and lane closures.
  • The matter is under investigation by the Port Authority Police Department and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.
See a mistake? Contact us.

An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer fired his service weapon just outside the main entrance to John F. Kennedy International Airport early Tuesday morning. The incident appears to have occured during a road rage altercation. Law enforcement response caused significant traffic disruptions for travelers arriving to the airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told CBS the officer reported being assaulted by another driver following a minor two-car collision. In response, the officer discharged his firearm multiple times. No injuries were reported, and no evidence has emerged indicating that anyone was struck by the gunfire.

The other driver fled the scene before authorities arrived and has not been located.

The CBP officer, whose name has not been released, remained on site and was not injured. The matter is now under internal review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, with the Port Authority Police Department leading the ongoing investigation.

The shooting and subsequent investigation led to temporary closure of many lanes leading to JFK airport, backing up early morning airport-bound traffic and forcing detours onto local roads. One lane reopened shortly after 7 a.m., according to local news sources, easing congestion.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE