Cirrus Launches Updated G3 Vision Jet

Cirrus Aircraft introduced its third generation Vision Jet on Tuesday. The updated G3 features a revised cabin layout with additional seating, along with updated avionics.

The G3 model includes a redesigned interior, expanded seating for six adults and a child, and several changes the company said are aimed at improving both pilot workload and passenger comfort. The single-engine jet, which first entered service in 2016, continues to include the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) and Safe Return emergency autoland capability.

Among the most visible changes to the G3 Vision Jet is a cabin redesign that includes a third-row bench seat, allowing the aircraft to accommodate up to seven occupants. Seats have also received changes to their bolstering and ergonomics, and can be adjusted or removed to suit varying missions. New interior materials and trim, including Alcantara and carbon fiber elements, are also part of the update.

On the flight deck, Cirrus added several features to its Garmin-based Perspective Touch+ system. These include ATC datalink for text-based communications, alerts-linked checklists, and improved surface mapping via 3D SafeTaxi.

The G3 also introduces new Spectra wingtips with upgraded lighting, which the company said is more than twice as bright as previous versions.

According to Cirrus, more than 700 Vision Jets have been delivered since the aircraft’s certification. The manufacturer also announced updates to its SR Series G7+ last month.