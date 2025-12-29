Aviation News

Close Call Reported at Bush Airport

FAA reviewing recordings and flight data as investigation continues.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Ryan Ewing
Close Call at Bush Airport
[Credit: IAH]
Key Takeaways:

  • On December 18, two aircraft departing Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) narrowly avoided a collision after one jet deviated from air traffic control instructions.
  • A Volaris Airlines A320neo incorrectly turned right instead of left after takeoff, heading towards a CommuteAir Embraer E145 departing from a parallel runway.
  • The aircraft came within approximately 700 feet laterally and 150 feet vertically, with both crews receiving collision avoidance alerts and being directed to take evasive action.
  • The FAA is investigating the incident, while CommuteAir stated its crew followed all ATC instructions.
Two departing aircraft at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) were directed to take evasive action on Dec. 18 after one jet deviated from air traffic control instructions. A Volaris Airlines A320neo going to El Salvador was instructed to turn left after departure but instead turned right toward a CommuteAir Embraer E145 operating as United Express, which was departing from a parallel runway. Air traffic control recordings obtained by ABC News indicated that both crews received collision avoidance alerts and were advised to maneuver away from each other before continuing to their destinations.

The FAA said information is preliminary but confirmed it is investigating the event. ADS-B data showed the two aircraft came within roughly 700 feet laterally and 150 feet vertically shortly after takeoff.

In a statement to local station KHOU, CommuteAir said its crew followed all air traffic control instructions and declined further comment while the investigation is underway.

Matt Ryan

