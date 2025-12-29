Close Call Reported at Bush Airport

Two departing aircraft at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) were directed to take evasive action on Dec. 18 after one jet deviated from air traffic control instructions. A Volaris Airlines A320neo going to El Salvador was instructed to turn left after departure but instead turned right toward a CommuteAir Embraer E145 operating as United Express, which was departing from a parallel runway. Air traffic control recordings obtained by ABC News indicated that both crews received collision avoidance alerts and were advised to maneuver away from each other before continuing to their destinations.

The FAA said information is preliminary but confirmed it is investigating the event. ADS-B data showed the two aircraft came within roughly 700 feet laterally and 150 feet vertically shortly after takeoff.

In a statement to local station KHOU, CommuteAir said its crew followed all air traffic control instructions and declined further comment while the investigation is underway.