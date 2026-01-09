Company News

Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems Expands Distribution

Company adds four new distributors.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Ryan Fletcher | Shutterstock]
Key Takeaways:

  • Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems has expanded its global distribution network by adding four new partners: Airpart Supply Ltd., Boeing Distribution Inc., CJ Aerospace Pty. Ltd., and Southern Cross Aviation LLC.
  • This expansion aims to provide customers with more purchasing options, faster access to Cleveland's aircraft wheel and brake products, and increased local technical support.
  • The new distributors will offer a range of products, including aircraft wheel and brake assemblies, hydraulic products, and general aviation conversion kits, to various aviation customers.
Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems said Thursday it has expanded its distribution reach by adding four distributors to its sales network. The Avon, Ohio-based manufacturer said Airpart Supply Ltd. and Boeing Distribution Inc. are in place as preferred distributors, while CJ Aerospace Pty. Ltd. and Southern Cross Aviation LLC have been added as authorized distributors.

The distributors will sell Cleveland’s aircraft wheel and brake assemblies, hydraulic products and general aviation wheel and brake conversion kits. The products will be offered directly to recreational pilots, aircraft mechanics, flight schools and fixed-base operators, the company said.

“The expansion of Cleveland’s distributor network will give aircraft customers more options for purchasing our OEM quality equipment, provide faster access to our products and increase local technical support,” Brett Fulford, president of Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, said.

The new agreements take effect immediately, with full product availability expected across all regions, the company said.

