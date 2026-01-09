Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems Expands Distribution

Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems said Thursday it has expanded its distribution reach by adding four distributors to its sales network. The Avon, Ohio-based manufacturer said Airpart Supply Ltd. and Boeing Distribution Inc. are in place as preferred distributors, while CJ Aerospace Pty. Ltd. and Southern Cross Aviation LLC have been added as authorized distributors.

The distributors will sell Cleveland’s aircraft wheel and brake assemblies, hydraulic products and general aviation wheel and brake conversion kits. The products will be offered directly to recreational pilots, aircraft mechanics, flight schools and fixed-base operators, the company said.

“The expansion of Cleveland’s distributor network will give aircraft customers more options for purchasing our OEM quality equipment, provide faster access to our products and increase local technical support,” Brett Fulford, president of Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, said.

The new agreements take effect immediately, with full product availability expected across all regions, the company said.