Embraer Backlog Climbs to Record $31.3 Billion in Q3

Embraer reported a record-high backlog of $31.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025, marking the largest in the company’s history. The São Paulo-based manufacturer delivered 62 aircraft across all business units during the quarter, a 5 percent increase from the same period last year, according to a company release. The results were supported by higher volumes in both commercial and executive aviation, with total deliveries for the first nine months of the year reaching 148 aircraft—up 16 percent year over year.

In Commercial Aviation, Embraer posted a backlog of $15.2 billion, its highest in nine years. The company said the growth was driven by strong order activity, including new E195-E2 customers Avelo Airlines and LATAM Group. Avelo placed a firm order for 50 aircraft with purchase rights for 50 more, while LATAM signed for 24 with purchase rights for an additional 50. The business unit delivered 20 aircraft in the quarter, four more than the same period in 2024, supported by deliveries to American Airlines, Republic Airways, Azorra, Porter, Aircastle and Mexicana.

NEWS | Embraer registered a US$31.3 billion backlog in the third quarter (3Q25) – an unprecedented high for the company. Read full news: https://t.co/eDKSXlTr8X! pic.twitter.com/I5Ea4VIPL3 — Embraer (@embraer) October 21, 2025

Executive Aviation closed the quarter with a $7.3 billion backlog, up 65 percent from a year earlier. The division also celebrated its 2,000th business jet delivery, a Praetor 500 to an undisclosed customer.

Defense & Security reported an $3.9 billion backlog, impacted by the delivery of a KC-390 Millennium to the Portuguese Air Force and contracts for five A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to Panama and U.S.-based Sierra Nevada Corporation.

Services & Support sustained its record $4.9 billion backlog, up 40 percent year over year.