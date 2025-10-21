Company News Aviation News

Embraer Backlog Climbs to Record $31.3 Billion in Q3

Expanding orders and 2,000th business jet delivery lift Embraer backlog to new peak.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Embraer]
Key Takeaways:

  • Embraer achieved a record-high backlog of $31.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025, the largest in the company's history.
  • The company delivered 62 aircraft in Q3 2025, a 5% increase year-over-year, contributing to a 16% rise in total deliveries for the first nine months.
  • Significant growth was seen across business units, with Commercial Aviation reaching a nine-year high backlog of $15.2 billion due to major new orders.
  • Executive Aviation's backlog grew 65% to $7.3 billion, and the division marked its 2,000th business jet delivery.
Embraer reported a record-high backlog of $31.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025, marking the largest in the company’s history. The São Paulo-based manufacturer delivered 62 aircraft across all business units during the quarter, a 5 percent increase from the same period last year, according to a company release. The results were supported by higher volumes in both commercial and executive aviation, with total deliveries for the first nine months of the year reaching 148 aircraft—up 16 percent year over year.

In Commercial Aviation, Embraer posted a backlog of $15.2 billion, its highest in nine years. The company said the growth was driven by strong order activity, including new E195-E2 customers Avelo Airlines and LATAM Group. Avelo placed a firm order for 50 aircraft with purchase rights for 50 more, while LATAM signed for 24 with purchase rights for an additional 50. The business unit delivered 20 aircraft in the quarter, four more than the same period in 2024, supported by deliveries to American Airlines, Republic Airways, Azorra, Porter, Aircastle and Mexicana.

Executive Aviation closed the quarter with a $7.3 billion backlog, up 65 percent from a year earlier. The division also celebrated its 2,000th business jet delivery, a Praetor 500 to an undisclosed customer. 

Defense & Security reported an $3.9 billion backlog, impacted by the delivery of a KC-390 Millennium to the Portuguese Air Force and contracts for five A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to Panama and U.S.-based Sierra Nevada Corporation. 

Services & Support sustained its record $4.9 billion backlog, up 40 percent year over year.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Share Your Thoughts
