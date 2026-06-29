Company News

Honeywell Aerospace Spins-Off As Independent Company

Phoenix-based supplier supports avionics, engines and aircraft systems.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Honeywell Aerospace Spins-Off As Independent Company
[Credit: Honeywell]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Honeywell Aerospace has spun off from Honeywell International Inc. to become an independent public company focused on aerospace and defense systems.
  • The new stand-alone entity, with over 36,000 employees and supporting more than 10,000 customers, specializes in avionics, engines, power systems, and aircraft control.
  • Honeywell Aerospace began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol HONA, while the former parent company, now Honeywell Technologies, operates as a pure-play automation company.
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Honeywell Aerospace began operating today as an independent public company following its spin-off from Honeywell International Inc., placing the company’s avionics, navigation, engines, power systems and aircraft control businesses under a stand-alone aerospace and defense supplier.

Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace launches with more than 36,000 employees and supports more than 10,000 customers worldwide, according to the company. The company’s aviation portfolio includes systems used for aircraft navigation, cockpit operations, power generation and aircraft control.

“Today marks the start of a new era for Honeywell Aerospace,” Jim Currier, chief executive officer of Honeywell Aerospace, said. “As an independent aerospace and defense company, we are fully dedicated to our mission to protect and advance the promise of flight to create a safer, more connected world.”

The spin-off was completed through a distribution of Honeywell Aerospace common stock to Honeywell Technologies shareholders. Honeywell Aerospace began trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol HONA. Honeywell Technologies, which continues to trade under HON, said separately that it has completed a 1-for-2 reverse stock split and now operates as a pure-play automation company.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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