Company News Aviation News

Joby Aviation Demos Electric Air Taxi Over San Francisco Bay

Test flight marks start of ‘2026 Electric Skies Tour’ for green aircraft maker

Caleb Revill
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Joby’s electric aircraft flies over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.
Joby Aviation’s N545JX aircraft successfully departed from Oakland International Airport, flew across the Bay toward the Golden Gate Bridge, and turned above the Marin Headlands on Friday. (Photo: Joby Aviation)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Joby Aviation successfully conducted piloted demonstration flights of its electric air taxi across the San Francisco Bay Area, positioning the technology as a solution for urban traffic congestion.
  • These flights mark the beginning of Joby's "2026 Electric Skies Tour," building on previous milestones such as the first piloted electric air taxi flight between two public airports in August 2025.
  • The company is preparing for commercial service by taking delivery of advanced flight simulators for pilot training and has also partnered with the U.S. Air Force for autonomous flight demonstrations.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Joby Aviation has completed a series of demonstration flights across the San Francisco Bay Area, showcasing its electric air taxi in one of the nation’s most congested cities. 

The company announced in a news release Friday that its aircraft (N545JX) departed from Oakland International Airport, flew across the Bay toward the Golden Gate Bridge, and turned above the Marin Headlands.

The piloted flight marks the beginning of Joby’s “2026 Electric Skies Tour,” a national showcase celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary. Joby Aviation aims to highlight a solution to urban traffic congestion; San Francisco drivers lost an average of 112 hours to traffic in 2025. 

“Our technology provides an opportunity to build on the immense potential of this region while protecting it for the next generation,” said Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt, in the release.

Electric progress

This event builds on previous operational milestones. In August 2025, Joby completed the first piloted electric air taxi flight between two public airports: Marina Municipal and Monterey Regional. The test was aimed to demonstrate its ability to integrate into FAA-managed airspace and sequence with conventional aircraft. 

To prepare for commercial service, Joby has taken delivery of its first next-generation CAE flight simulator at its pilot training and manufacturing facility in Marina, California. A second, full-motion simulator is expected later this year, and together the devices are expected to support training for up to 250 pilots annually.

In addition to its commercial passenger efforts, Joby has worked with the U.S. Air Force. Partnering with AFWERX in September 2025, the company demonstrated its fully autonomous flight capabilities with a modified Cessna 208B Grand Caravan in Hawaii. 

The partnership served as a test case for the Department of the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept for distributed logistics.

Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.