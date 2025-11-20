DeKalb County Approves $45 Million Hangar Project at PDK

Commissioners in DeKalb County, Georgia, approved a $45 million plan on Tuesday that will see eight new private hangars built at DeKalb–Peachtree Airport (KPDK). The decision advances a project that leaders said will create jobs and generate significant long-term revenue.

The board voted 6-1 to advance the Sky Harbour Group development, which will sit on 13 acres on the airport’s east side under a 50-year ground lease. County officials noted that the proposal requires no financial investment from DeKalb.

Revenue And Operations

Sky Harbour said the expansion will provide permanent home bases for aircraft already using PDK, reducing the number of repositioning flights.

Commissioner Ted Terry said that, given the length of the contract, the plan would need to have clear public benefits.

“This is a 50-year contract, so we’ve got to build in things that will outlive us,” Terry told WSB Radio.

11 Alive News reported that the project is expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars over the life of the lease for DeKalb County, its schools, the City of Chamblee and the airport. County estimates place the value of the contract over a 50 year period at $576,607,163 in revenue, of which $211,270,337 will go to DeKalb County.

WSB Radio noted that the development could support about 600 jobs through construction, operations and workforce training programs.

Resident Pushback

The vote followed years of opposition from some residents who live near the airport and have raised concerns about noise, emissions and traffic.

In an interview with 11 Alive News, pilot and homeowner Steve Racine said he values the airport’s history but worries about the effects of increased activity.

“These firms don’t have the best interests of DeKalb County residents in mind, nor do they care about our community,” Racine said. “What I don’t want is another 100 more corporate jets on a regular basis coming in and out of that airport because we have large luxury hangars built by Wall Street private equity.”

Opponents told Rough Draft Atlanta they fear a long-term decline in quality of life as more and larger aircraft are based at PDK.

“I believe there will be a long, painful degradation of the quality of life for residents in northeast Atlanta for the subsequent five decades and more,” Larry Foster, local resident and head of ‘PDK Watch’, said. “But who knows what may happen. History is full of surprises. Perhaps an overextended Sky Harbour company will simply go bankrupt when the economy tanks during the next six months and more.”

Environmental Review And Next Steps

District 2 Commissioner Michelle Long Spears cast the lone vote against the contract, citing the need for “transparent, data-driven decision making.”

RoughDraft Atlanta reported that there is an ongoing study examining noise and emissions related to the project, with full results expected in summer 2026. Preliminary findings indicate minimal impacts from the eastside development. County records show that PDK has been monitored for environmental effects for more than a decade, with a 2012 study finding contaminant levels consistent with those found across metropolitan Atlanta.

Sky Harbour was the only respondent to a 2023 request for proposals to develop the east side of the airport. The company operates similar facilities nationwide and has identified PDK as a key location in a major business aviation market.

CEO Tal Keinan told RoughDraft Atlanta the project is a “triple win,” citing job growth, revenue generation and a reduced airport noise footprint as based aircraft are more likely to respect noise abatement procedures.

Construction is expected to begin once agreements with the county are finalized.