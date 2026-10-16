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New Drone Restrictions In Place Along Southern Border

New flight restriction prohibits unauthorized drone operations within one nautical mile of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
New Drone Restrictions In Place Along Southern Border
[Credit: Bilanol | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA, in conjunction with the Departments of Transportation, War, and Homeland Security, has imposed a new temporary flight restriction (TFR) on unauthorized drone operations along the U.S.-Mexico border.
  • Effective immediately, the TFR prohibits drones one nautical mile north of the border, from the surface to 400 feet, to counter criminal drone activity, protect personnel, and support security operations.
  • This measure addresses concerns about cartel drone threats and follows recent incidents such as temporary airspace closures due to counter-drone laser systems and the mistaken shoot-down of a Customs and Border Protection drone.
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The FAA announced Friday a new temporary flight restriction (TFR) prohibiting unauthorized drone operations along the U.S.-Mexico border. The restriction, effective immediately, extends one nautical mile north of the border from the surface to 400 feet above ground level. The measure was announced jointly by the Department of Transportation, Department of War and Department of Homeland Security.

Border Airspace Restrictions

According to an FAA announcement, the new restriction is intended to address unauthorized drone activity it says is associated with criminal operations taking place near the border. Federal officials said the measure will also support ongoing security operations and provide additional protections for personnel and facilities in the region.

“This action will help counter cartel drone threats, protect our personnel, and strengthen security in the airspace above the border,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in the joint announcement.

Previous Airspace Disruptions

The TFR comes following several recent developments involving military counter-drone operations along the southern border. Earlier this year, the airspace near El Paso was temporarily closed due to concerns about laser-based counter-drone systems. In February, military personnel mistakenly shot down a Customs and Border Protection drone near Fort Hancock, Texas. Federal officials subsequently approved the use of high-energy laser systems for use in the area following a safety assessment.

The FAA said it will publish a NOTAM containing links to additional restriction details and its UAS Data Delivery System. The announcement did not specify how long the new restriction will remain in effect.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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