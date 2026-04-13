FAA, Pentagon Clear Border Anti-Drone Lasers

The FAA and Pentagon have signed an agreement clearing the way for the use of a high-energy laser counter-drone system along the southern U.S. border after two February incidents in Texas temporarily disrupted airspace near El Paso and Fort Hancock. Officials said the FAA had completed a safety assessment and determined that, with proper controls in place, the system does not pose undue risk to passenger aircraft.

“Following a thorough, data-informed Safety Risk Assessment, we determined that these systems do not present an increased risk to the flying public,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said.

The agreement follows a temporary halt in operations at El Paso International Airport after a counter-drone laser was used in February. A second incident near Fort Hancock later led to a more limited airspace restriction after a military laser engagement brought down a drone that was subsequently identified as belonging to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

FAA and Defense Department officials have now said they are satisfied the system could be used safely after a demonstration last month at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Federal officials have tied the system to increased drone activity near the border, where they said unmanned aircraft have been used for unlawful surveillance and smuggling support.

“By working hand-in-hand with the FAA and our interagency partners, the Department of War is proving that these cutting-edge capabilities are safe, effective, and ready to protect all air travelers from illicit drone use in the national airspace,” U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross said in the agency announcement.

The development also comes as the Pentagon continues to examine whether similar counter-UAS technology could be used in the Washington, D.C. area near Fort McNair.