Joby Conducts Demonstration Flights In New York

Joby Aviation said it has completed a series of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) demonstration flights in New York City, including flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport and existing heliports in Manhattan.

The company said the flights included stops at Downtown Skyport, West 30th Street Heliport and East 34th Street Heliport. According to Joby, the routes reflect some of the service patterns it is considering for the New York market, including flights between JFK and Manhattan, which it says it will conduct in under 10 minutes. The campaign was coordinated with support from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as part of the FAA’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

“New York has always been a city that defines the future by demanding better,” Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt said. “We first flew here in 2023, and now we’re showing what the next chapter looks like: a quiet, zero operating emissions air taxi service designed to better serve New Yorkers. This week, flying between JFK and Manhattan, we showed what the White House-backed eIPP initiative makes possible and offered New York a look at what’s coming.”

The New York flights are part of the company’s 2026 Electric Skies Tour, which has so far demonstrated flights in the San Francisco Bay Area before the New York flights. The company is continuing work toward FAA certification and said its first conforming aircraft for type inspection authorization recently flew in a step toward FAA for-credit testing. Joby also acquired Blade Air Mobility’s passenger business in 2025, giving it access to existing passenger infrastructure in the New York area.