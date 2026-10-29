Aviation News

DTA Plans U.S. Flight Tests for Personal Multicopter

The two-seat hybrid-electric aircraft is seeking light-sport certification under the FAA's MOSAIC rules.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
DTA Plans U.S. Flight Tests for $385,000 Multicopter
[Credit: DTA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • French manufacturer DTA Aircraft plans U.S. flight testing for its JP1 hybrid-electric multicopter in Arizona by 2027, aiming for U.S. assembly and customer deliveries by 2028.
  • The two-seat JP1 features eight electrically driven rotors powered by an onboard jet fuel engine, offering preliminary specs of 90 mph cruise and 156 nm range, with reservations open at $385,000.
  • DTA intends to certify the JP1 under the FAA's MOSAIC framework, but faces challenges as the FAA has not yet determined the aircraft category for multicopters, affecting certification and pilot requirements.
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French aircraft manufacturer DTA Aircraft is preparing to begin U.S. flight testing of its JP1 hybrid-electric multicopter in Arizona in 2027. The company displayed the two-seat aircraft at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas last week after accumulating more than 200 hours of flight testing in France. DTA said it intends to assemble the aircraft in Arizona and begin customer deliveries in 2028.

Hybrid-Electric Design

The JP1 uses eight electrically driven rotors arranged in pairs across four booms. An onboard engine burning jet fuel supplies power to the aircraft’s hybrid-electric system.

DTA advertises a cruise speed of 90 mph, a range of 156 nautical miles and two hours of endurance. The aircraft also incorporates an autopilot and whole-airframe ballistic parachute. Those performance figures remain preliminary.

DTA opened reservations at a list price of $385,000 with a $12,000 deposit, of which $10,000 is refundable. The company said it plans to deliver its first 50 aircraft in 2028, followed by additional deliveries beginning in 2029.

Certification Questions Remain

DTA said it intends to certify the JP1 under the FAA’s MOSAIC framework. The FAA’s accepted standards include ASTM F3840-26, which addresses powered-lift aircraft and multicopters. However, the agency currently accepts the standard only for powered-lift aircraft, a distinction noted when the FAA approved new standards in July.

“Certification is the objective, and it is not yet granted,” DTA states in its preorder terms.

The company said the FAA has not yet determined which aircraft category will apply to the JP1. That decision will establish the pilot certification and training requirements necessary to operate the aircraft.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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