Senator Demands FAA Data on Evacuation Safety

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., requested that the Federal Aviation Administration provide detailed information on several recent commercial aircraft evacuations. In a letter dated Aug. 5 to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, Duckworth asked for information regarding the exact duration of each evacuation, the number of passengers who exited with carry-on bags and the age and ability profiles of those on board. Duckworth seeks a response by Aug. 12.

Duckworth told CBS News that “the FAA needs an evacuation standard that reflects the reality of flying today” and said “the American people deserve to know whether the FAA is taking this responsibility seriously and complying with the law.”

She also requested the study the agency was required to complete by May 16 under her provision in last year’s FAA Reauthorization Act, which directed a review of the 90-second evacuation standard under real-world conditions.

The letter follows three incidents now under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board. On July 26, American Airlines Flight 3023, a 737 Max 8 carrying 173 passengers and six crew members, experienced a landing-gear issue at Denver International Airport; video showed flames and passengers using slides while flames trailed the gear.

On April 21, a Delta A330 evacuated on the Orlando ramp after an engine fire. And on March 13, an American Airlines 737-800 at Denver’s gate was evacuated after an engine fire, with passengers standing on the wing to escape smoke.