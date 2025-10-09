Duffy: Absent Controllers Will Be Let Go

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Thursday that 53 percent of nationwide flight delays are now being attributed to air traffic controller staffing shortages, a sharp rise from an average of 5 percent before the current government shutdown.

Speaking on Fox Business, Duffy said roughly 10 percent of controllers have been calling in sick as the funding lapse continues, contributing to a wave of cancellations and extended ground holds at major airports.

“They do have to go to work,” Duffy said. “A small number can create this massive disruption across the system.”

The secretary’s comments followed reports earlier this week that several towers and radar centers have been short-staffed, including Burbank Airport’s tower, which went temporarily unstaffed Monday evening before operations were assumed by the Southern California TRACON.

In a press conference Monday, Duffy warned that missed paychecks were straining an already stretched controller workforce.

Duffy also said in the Fox Business interview that controllers who fail to report for duty will not be compensated for missed time and said the department will “let go” of those repeatedly absent during the shutdown.

“We need the best and the brightest, the dedicated controllers,” Duffy said. “If we have some on our staff that aren’t dedicated like we need, we’re going to let them go.”

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, which represents the federal air traffic controller workforce, has urged for a swift resolution to prevent lasting damage to the workforce and modernization efforts. The union has also called for its members to continue working and to avoid any actions that could disrupt the national airspace system.

Duffy also said that while air traffic operations remain safe, reduced staffing has required slower traffic flow nationwide, resulting in mounting delays as the shutdown enters its second week.

“Flying on time is not the mission,” Duffy said. “Safety is the mission.”