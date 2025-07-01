EHang Signs Pact With Chinese GA Service Provider

China’s general aviation industry has seen a new alliance between eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft manufacturer EHang and GA service provider Reignwood Aviation Group. According to news reports, “The partnership will begin with consumer-facing applications such as low-altitude tourism and related ground services. Over time, the cooperation will further expand … to build a three-dimensional urban transportation network. In the long term, the two parties aim to expand to more scenarios and low-altitude services including passenger transportation, aerial logistics, emergency response, etc.”

Gang Zheng, chairman of Reignwood Aviation Group, said, “Reignwood Aviation has built a national network of five operational bases. Our business spans aviation operations, services, airport management, and aircraft sales, supported by a fleet of over 60 aircraft and a total investment of RMB 2.0 billion. Partnering with EHang is a recognition of its disruptive technology and leadership.”

Chief Operating Officer of EHang Zhao Wang added, “Reignwood’s extensive experience in general aviation operations, airport infrastructure, and international resource integration will be instrumental in accelerating the scale deployment and commercial operation of the EH216-S [two-passenger eVTOL multicopter]. We’re excited to jointly build a leading operational model in China and extend our collaboration to Southeast Asia and beyond.”