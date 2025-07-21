Latest Epic Certified

Epic Aircraft announced that its latest model, the E1000 AX, has received FAA type certification and deliveries will start immediately. “We just completed a record-breaking sales quarter, and July is already the best sales month in company history. All 2025 E1000 AX production positions are filled, and sales are brisk for 2026 deliveries,” said CEO Doug King. The new model adds a host of features that reflect the new opportunities in avionics and automation. Among the many improvements to the speedy turboprop single are Garmin autothrottle and Autoland.

“With a full fuel payload of 1,177 pounds and maximum cruise speed of 333 knots, the E1000 AX carries more and flies faster than any other single-engine turboprop,” the company said in a news release. Additional performance highlights include a climb rate of 4,000 feet per minute, maximum range of 1,560 nautical miles and 34,000-foot maximum altitude. Included in the new AX package are an automatic yaw damper, electronic brake hold and a radar altimeter. Options include weather radar, lithium ion batteries and Starlink.