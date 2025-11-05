Etihad Cargo Eyes Autonomous Aircraft

Hybrid VTOL Trials Take Flight

Etihad Cargo announced Tuesday that it has partnered with LODD Autonomous to explore using hybrid vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for regional cargo operations. The project centers on “Hili,” an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to improve middle-mile delivery between logistics hubs and warehouses. The collaboration aims to boost speed, efficiency, and sustainability across Etihad Cargo’s UAE network.

The “Hili” UAV can carry up to 250 kilograms over more than 700 kilometers, allowing direct point-to-point delivery without full-scale airports.

Testing Efficiency and Integration

The company said that this early testing phase will aim to assess the UAV’s efficiency, safety, and compatibility with existing logistics infrastructure. Data collected through the trials will inform how autonomous aircraft could complement Etihad Cargo’s conventional fleet in the future.

“As a fellow Abu Dhabi-based company, LODD Services shares Etihad Cargo’s ambition to transform the future of air mobility,” said Stanislas Brun, chief cargo officer of Etihad Airways.

LODD Autonomous CEO Rashid Al Manai added that “Hili” was designed to close gaps in traditional logistics.

“By creating direct air corridors between logistic hubs and warehouses, it enables seamless and rapid transfers,” Al Manai said.

Both companies said the partnership supports the UAE’s broader goals for innovation and carbon-efficient transport.

The announcement comes one day after Falcon Aviation Services announced an agreement with China-based AutoFlight to purchase 50 eVTOL aircraft for commercial service in the UAE on behalf of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. According to the announcement, the company expects deliveries to begin by the end of this year.