Etihad Cargo Eyes Autonomous Aircraft

Abu Dhabi partnership explores autonomous aircraft in a bid to streamline middle-mile logistics.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Etihad Cargo]
Key Takeaways:

  • Etihad Cargo has partnered with LODD Autonomous to trial hybrid VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aircraft for regional cargo operations in the UAE.
  • The project centers on the "Hili" UAV, an unmanned aircraft designed to enhance middle-mile delivery by transporting up to 250 kg over 700+ kilometers between logistics hubs and warehouses.
  • The initial testing phase will assess the UAV's efficiency, safety, and compatibility with existing infrastructure, contributing to Etihad Cargo's goal of boosting speed, efficiency, and sustainability.
  • This collaboration supports the UAE's broader objectives for innovation and the development of carbon-efficient transportation solutions.
Hybrid VTOL Trials Take Flight

Etihad Cargo announced Tuesday that it has partnered with LODD Autonomous to explore using hybrid vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for regional cargo operations. The project centers on “Hili,” an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to improve middle-mile delivery between logistics hubs and warehouses. The collaboration aims to boost speed, efficiency, and sustainability across Etihad Cargo’s UAE network.

The “Hili” UAV can carry up to 250 kilograms over more than 700 kilometers, allowing direct point-to-point delivery without full-scale airports.

Testing Efficiency and Integration

The company said that this early testing phase will aim to assess the UAV’s efficiency, safety, and compatibility with existing logistics infrastructure. Data collected through the trials will inform how autonomous aircraft could complement Etihad Cargo’s conventional fleet in the future.

“As a fellow Abu Dhabi-based company, LODD Services shares Etihad Cargo’s ambition to transform the future of air mobility,” said Stanislas Brun, chief cargo officer of Etihad Airways.

LODD Autonomous CEO Rashid Al Manai added that “Hili” was designed to close gaps in traditional logistics.

“By creating direct air corridors between logistic hubs and warehouses, it enables seamless and rapid transfers,” Al Manai said.

Both companies said the partnership supports the UAE’s broader goals for innovation and carbon-efficient transport.

The announcement comes one day after Falcon Aviation Services announced an agreement with China-based AutoFlight to purchase 50 eVTOL aircraft for commercial service in the UAE on behalf of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. According to the announcement, the company expects deliveries to begin by the end of this year.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

