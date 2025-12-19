Aviation News

Eve Air Mobility Completes First Flight of eVTOL Prototype

Embraer-backed developer begins flight testing phase in Brazil.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Eve Air Mobility]
Key Takeaways:

  • Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer subsidiary, successfully completed the first uncrewed hover test flight of its full-scale eVTOL prototype in Brazil.
  • The initial flight validated the integration of core systems, including fly-by-wire controls, and confirmed the aircraft's performance matched pre-flight modeling.
  • This marks the start of a broader flight test campaign involving six prototypes, targeting type certification and entry into service by 2027, with validation planned by ANAC, FAA, and EASA.
Eve Air Mobility, the electric aircraft subsidiary of Brazilian aerospace company Embraer, said Friday it completed the first flight of its full-scale electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) prototype. The uncrewed hover test took place at Embraer’s facility in Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo state, and marked the beginning of a broader flight test campaign aimed at certifying the aircraft for urban air transport.

According to Eve, the initial test confirmed the integration of several core systems, including its fifth-generation fly-by-wire controls and fixed-pitch lifter rotors. The company said the prototype’s performance aligned with pre-flight modeling and that future tests would gradually expand the flight envelope to include wingborne operations.

“We exercised our control laws, verified the integration of the eight lifters and assessed energy management, the aircraft’s dynamic response and noise footprint,” said Luiz Valentini, Eve’s chief technology officer.

Eve plans to manufacture six conforming prototypes as part of its certification campaign. The aircraft is being developed in coordination with Brazil’s civil aviation regulator, ANAC, with validation also planned by other authorities, including the FAA and EASA. Type certification, first deliveries, and entry into service are projected for 2027, a timeline that ANAC has described as realistic. Founded in 2020 as a spinoff supported by Embraer, Eve is also backed by investors including United Airlines, BAE Systems, Thales, Acciona, Nidec, and Brazil’s state development bank BNDES.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

