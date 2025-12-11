EVIO Unveils Hybrid-Electric Regional Aircraft

EVIO Inc. introduced its EVIO 810, a clean-sheet hybrid-electric regional aircraft, on Thursday. The company also announced that it has 450 conditional purchase agreements and options in place for the aircraft, which is aimed at the 50- to 100-seat market.

Supported by investment and technical participation from Boeing and propulsion collaboration with Pratt & Whitney Canada, the aircraft is currently planned to enter service in the early 2030s.

Hybrid-Electric Architecture

EVIO said the model will incorporate a hybrid-electric architecture intended to support both all-electric and hybrid-electric missions, along with passenger, cargo and defense applications. The aircraft will utilize what EVIO calls a “strong hybrid design,” meaning the aircraft can be operated for either fully-electric or hybrid flight, depending on the mission.

“This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to advance the potential of novel hybrid-electric aircraft architectures,” said Scott McElvaine, vice president, Sales & Marketing, Pratt & Whitney Canada. “We will leverage the proven performance and unmatched reliability of the PT6E engine, as well as our decades of experience in propulsion technology innovation and systems integration, to unlock new possibilities for aircraft fuel efficiency and mission versatility.”

Demand and Competition Outlook

Aerospace consultant Richard Aboulafia of Aerodynamic Advisory said he expects the EVIO 810 to help fill currently unmet demand in the regional market.

“The challenge in the regional market is not demand, but rather the lack of a modern, economical solution,” Aboulafia said. “From what I have observed from their program review, EVIO appears well positioned to disrupt the short-haul market with a game-changing solution.”

Other manufacturers have been venturing into the hybrid-electric regional aircraft space as well with announcements of various milestones in recent months.

French company Beyond Aero announced Wednesday details about its planned manufacturing facility for its hybrid-electric BYA-1. Delta Airlines announced a partnership with Maeve Aerospace in September on Maeve’s hybrid-electric regional turboprop concept, while ATR announced its leadership of an EU hybrid-electric regional aircraft project, also in September.