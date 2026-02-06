Experimental Fatal Accident Rate Held Steady In 2025

Fatal accidents involving Experimental-category aircraft totaled 42 during the 2025 federal fiscal year, according to figures released by the Experimental Aircraft Association. Accidents during the period, covering Oct. 1, 2024 through Sept. 30, 2025, remained within a Federal Aviation Administration three-year rolling average target, though by just one.

Data release was delayed due to last year’s extended federal government shutdown, EAA said.

The amateur-built segment saw 29 fatal accidents during that timeframe, a figure EAA said follows along with a longer-term decline over the past decade. EAA said the numbers align with expanded training and advisory resources for builders and pilots. Some of these resources include transition guidance for new owners and long-running technical counselor and flight advisor programs.

FAA officials, in comments cited by EAA, noted the continued decline in fatal accidents even as flight hours in the Experimental category have increased.

“The FAA has commended the aviation community for the continued downward trend in Experimental-category fatal accidents, even as flight hours have increased,” Sean Elliott, EAA vice president of advocacy and safety, said.

Elliott added that “enhancing safety in aviation, just as in any other recreational pursuit, is a never-ending effort but the latest numbers are an excellent foundation on which to build upon.”

EAA emphasized that the use of education and shared operational practices and resources remains central to pilots in the category.