New Maryland Plant To Build Equipment For FAA’s Air Traffic Control Overhaul

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) effort to replace aging air traffic control infrastructure is moving into another phase with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Maryland.

On Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford marked the opening of an 87,000-square-foot plant in Frederick, Maryland, operated by Rohde & Schwarz USA. The $40 million facility will manufacture digital Voice over IP (VoIP) voice switches for the FAA’s new air traffic control system.

The switches are a key component of the system, allowing controllers to communicate with pilots and other air traffic facilities. The FAA plans to deploy 450 new digital voice switches as part of the modernization effort.

“This equipment is a critical part of our landmark air traffic control modernization effort,” Bedford said at the facility’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. He said the plant will help the agency maintain its goal of completing the new system by the end of 2028 while expanding domestic production and creating jobs.

The FAA says it has made substantial progress on the modernization program over the past year. The agency reports that 63% of its nationwide copper infrastructure has been replaced with fiber, 5G wireless or low-Earth-orbit satellite connectivity. It has also converted 388 radio sites, installed 176 IP voice switches and deployed Surface Awareness Initiative technology at 96 towers.

The installation of the 140th CERTIUM Voice Communication System at Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota recently completed the first wave of the nationwide voice-system deployment ahead of schedule, according to the FAA.

The broader modernization program is backed by an initial $12.5 billion in funding. The FAA is replacing aging telecommunications, radar, software and other equipment at facilities across the country, with the agency targeting completion of the new system by the end of 2028.