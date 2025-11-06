FAA Certifies Cessna Citation Ascend

Textron Aviation announced Thursday that its Cessna Citation Ascend received type certification from the FAA. The news marks a major step towards the aircraft’s anticipated market entry next year.

Built in Wichita, Kansas, the newest addition to the 560XL series features a redesigned cockpit, improved performance and a flat-floor cabin aimed at enhancing passenger comfort. Two flight test aircraft logged more than 1,000 hours to complete the certification program.

“The Citation Ascend’s successful flight test program reflects our teams’ expertise in obtaining FAA certification while designing and delivering the best aviation experience for our customers,” said Chris Hearne, Textron Aviation senior vice president of Engineering & Programs.

Equipped with Garmin G5000 avionics, the Ascend introduces autothrottle capability, three large 14-inch high-resolution displays and synthetic vision technology. The system also includes dual flight management systems, advanced weather detection, and optional controller-pilot data link communications.

Powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines, the jet reaches a maximum speed of 441 ktas and offers a 1,940 nm range with a 900-pound full-fuel payload. An unattended Honeywell RE100XL auxiliary power unit enables reduced fuel consumption and cabin conditioning prior to flight.

Inside, Textron said the Citation Ascend’s cabin takes design cues from the Citation Latitude and Longitude, featuring a flat floor, expanded legroom and an advanced acoustic system that reduces cabin noise to levels comparable to driving on a highway. The aircraft accommodates as many as 12 passengers and includes 19 USB ports, three universal outlets and wireless phone charging. Larger windows with adjustable lighting and optional illuminated rings aim to introduce more natural light into the cabin, while passengers can further wirelessly control lighting, temperature and shades. The Ascend also comes with Gogo Avance L3 Max Wi-Fi standard and optional global connectivity through Gogo Galileo HDX.

The company rolled-out its first production unit of the Citation Ascend from the factory in September, more than two years after Textron first introduced the jet in May of 2023.