Aviation News

FAA Could Certify Boeing 737 MAX 10 Next Week

The agency is approaching a final decision following a Friday certification board meeting.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Could Certify Boeing 737 MAX 10 Next Week
[Credit: Coby Wayne | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA could certify Boeing's 737 MAX 10, the largest variant, as early as next week following a Type-Certification Board meeting and a final management review.
  • Boeing has completed extensive flight testing for the MAX 10, encompassing 976 flights and over 2,060 hours, and is now in the documentation phase for FAA review.
  • A recent software issue affecting automated navigation during certain missed-approach procedures was identified but deemed not a safety concern, allowing certification work to continue while a permanent update is developed.
  • The 737 MAX 10 is a significant aircraft for Boeing, accounting for approximately 30% of its 737 backlog, with initial customer deliveries targeted for 2027.
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The FAA could certify Boeing’s 737 MAX 10 as early as next week following a meeting of the agency’s Type-Certification Board on Friday, according to a Reuters report citing sources familiar with the process. A final FAA management meeting remains before the agency determines whether to approve the aircraft, which is the largest variant in Boeing’s 737 MAX family.

Certification Nears Completion

Boeing completed the MAX 10’s final planned certification flight in July after 976 flights and more than 2,060 flight hours. The testing program covered landing gear, braking systems, engine anti-ice modifications and an enhanced angle-of-attack system. Following the flight tests, Boeing continued completing system safety assessments and other documentation required for FAA review.

“We’re in close coordination with them (FAA), and I think you’re going to see that certification very soon,” Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said during a September investor conference. “We’ve completed all the flight testing. Now we’re just in the documentation phase.”

Recent Software Issue

The certification process was briefly interrupted in late September after the FAA identified a software issue that could affect automated navigation during certain missed-approach procedures. An agency review board subsequently determined that the problem did not present a safety concern because pilots retain full control of the aircraft. The FAA decision allowed certification work to continue while Boeing develops a permanent software update.

The FAA certified the MAX 7, the smallest variant in the 737 MAX family, in August following an extended review. Boeing has already begun producing MAX 10 aircraft and continues to target initial customer deliveries in 2027. Ortberg said in September that the MAX 10 accounts for approximately 30% of the company’s 737 backlog.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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