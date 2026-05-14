Aviation News

FAA To Equip Airport Vehicles With Transponders

Agency says program will improve controller visibility on runways and taxiways.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA To Equip Airport Vehicles With Transponders
[Credit: FAA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is investing $16.5 million to install Vehicle Movement Area Transmitters (VMATs) on approximately 1,900 of its vehicles at 264 airports.
  • VMATs enhance runway safety by providing air traffic controllers with clear identifying information for equipped vehicles, preventing dangerous incidents.
  • The program was accelerated following a March 22 accident at LaGuardia Airport involving an Air Canada jet striking an unequipped airport vehicle.
  • The FAA encourages other airport operators and airlines to equip their vehicles with VMATs, noting that federal grant funding is available for this purpose.
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The FAA is moving forward with a $16.5 million program to install Vehicle Movement Area Transmitters on its airport vehicles, the agency announced Wednesday. The equipment will be used on about 1,900 FAA vehicles at 44 airports with ASDE-X and ASSC surface surveillance systems, along with 220 airports that have or are expected to receive Surface Awareness Initiative systems. The FAA said the funding comes from the One Big Beautiful Bill.

“Vehicle Movement Area Transmitters (VMATs) help prevent dangerous runway incidents and by accelerating the deployment of this technology, we’re closing critical visibility gaps on our nation’s runways and taxiways,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “This initiative is yet another example of our commitment to proactive safety improvements and strong collaboration across the aviation community.”

VMATs allow equipped airport vehicles to appear on controllers’ displays with identifying information and call signs. Vehicles without the transmitters appear only as unidentified blue diamonds. The agency said airports can use federal grant funding to equip their own vehicles and recommended that airports encourage airlines and other airfield operators to do the same. More than 50 airports have expressed interest in the equipment, according to the FAA.

The agency said it had been planning the program for several months and accelerated it following a March 22 accident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport in which an Air Canada jet struck an unequipped Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle after landing.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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