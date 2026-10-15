Aviation News

FAA Restores Flight Deck Training for Controllers

Program will allow controllers to observe pilot workload and cockpit procedures during actual flights.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Restores Flight Deck Training for Controllers
[Credit: guys_who_shoot | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is reinstating its Flight Deck Training program, allowing air traffic controllers to observe cockpit operations aboard commercial, general aviation, and military aircraft.
  • Suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program aims to provide controllers with firsthand experience of pilot workload, cockpit procedures, and the effects of ATC instructions on flight crews.
  • This initiative, supported by NATCA and major U.S. airlines, seeks to improve pilot-controller coordination and strengthen controllers' understanding of the National Airspace System, with formal operations expected to begin after Thanksgiving.
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The FAA announced Wednesday it is reinstating its Flight Deck Training program, allowing air traffic controllers to observe cockpit operations aboard commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. The program, which was suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, gives controllers firsthand experience with pilot workload, cockpit procedures and the effects of ATC instructions on flight crews.

How the Program Works

According to the FAA announcement, controllers will be able to apply electronically for specific flights and identify a training objective. Each controller may participate in two commercial or general aviation flights and one military flight annually. Requests will require internal approval based on staffing and operational needs, and participants must submit reports detailing what they learned.

“There is no substitute for firsthand experience in the cockpit,” said National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels. “The Flight Deck Training program gives participants a unique perspective on the challenges pilots face and how their decisions and actions interact with the air traffic control system, ultimately strengthening their understanding of the National Airspace System.”

Improving Pilot-Controller Coordination

The FAA said early testing has already helped controllers better understand how certain instructions affect flight crews, particularly complex clearances and changes to landing runways. The program’s reinstatement follows the September introduction of bipartisan legislation seeking to establish flight deck observation opportunities for controllers.

The FAA worked with NATCA to restore the program and said all major U.S. airlines have agreed to participate. Controllers will undergo multiple stages of vetting before boarding participating aircraft. The agency expects formal operations to begin after Thanksgiving.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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