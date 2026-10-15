FAA Restores Flight Deck Training for Controllers

The FAA announced Wednesday it is reinstating its Flight Deck Training program, allowing air traffic controllers to observe cockpit operations aboard commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. The program, which was suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, gives controllers firsthand experience with pilot workload, cockpit procedures and the effects of ATC instructions on flight crews.

How the Program Works

According to the FAA announcement, controllers will be able to apply electronically for specific flights and identify a training objective. Each controller may participate in two commercial or general aviation flights and one military flight annually. Requests will require internal approval based on staffing and operational needs, and participants must submit reports detailing what they learned.

“There is no substitute for firsthand experience in the cockpit,” said National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels. “The Flight Deck Training program gives participants a unique perspective on the challenges pilots face and how their decisions and actions interact with the air traffic control system, ultimately strengthening their understanding of the National Airspace System.”

Improving Pilot-Controller Coordination

The FAA said early testing has already helped controllers better understand how certain instructions affect flight crews, particularly complex clearances and changes to landing runways. The program’s reinstatement follows the September introduction of bipartisan legislation seeking to establish flight deck observation opportunities for controllers.

The FAA worked with NATCA to restore the program and said all major U.S. airlines have agreed to participate. Controllers will undergo multiple stages of vetting before boarding participating aircraft. The agency expects formal operations to begin after Thanksgiving.