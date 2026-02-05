FAA Inspector Sues United After Being Removed From Flight

Federal aviation safety inspector Paul Asmus filed a civil lawsuit against United Airlines after he was removed from a flight and was later barred from traveling with the carrier. The complaint, filed Jan. 30 in U.S. District Court in California, stems from a May 2022 flight departing San Francisco and seeks millions in monetary damages and court-ordered relief.

What the Inspector Reported

According to the complaint, Asmus was traveling on a personal ticket when he noticed a torn seat-back pocket at his assigned seat. He said the damage affected the ability to properly store and access the passenger safety briefing card, which regulations require to be available at each seat. The filing also states he observed a passenger standing in the aisle during pushback.

The inspector documented the conditions using his phone and raised them with cabin crew as potential safety discrepancies. The complaint says the interaction escalated after flight attendants objected to his actions, questioned his documentation and expressed concerns about interference with their duties and photography in the cabin.

Why the Aircraft Returned to the Gate

According to the lawsuit, the captain was informed of the situation and conveyed that the aircraft could return to the gate if the issue was not resolved. The filing states the captain asked to see the most recent image on the inspector’s phone, which the inspector displayed and which he said showed only the seat condition.

Despite this, the aircraft taxied back to the gate and the inspector was removed from the flight. Crew reports cited disruptive behavior along with a separate reference to a disagreement involving a seat assignment, which the filing says was later resolved and refunded.

Airline Action and Federal Case

The lawsuit says United documented the incident internally and submitted reports to federal regulators describing the inspector’s conduct as interference with crewmember duties. Those submissions formed the basis of a federal civil penalty enforcement action.

That case was later dismissed by a Department of Transportation administrative law judge. The decision described the interference allegations as unsupported and found witness testimony “not credible and without merit.”

The ruling also stated that safety reporting is a required duty, noting that an FAA inspector was “required to document any safety-related issues that he observed.”

Damages and Relief Sought

The complaint specifies several relief categories. Asmus is seeking $250,000 in economic damages, citing lost wages, legal defense costs and future financial harm tied to the lifetime travel ban. The filing also seeks $2.5 million in non-economic damages for emotional distress, professional humiliation, reputational harm and loss of enjoyment of life.

The lawsuit also requests $10 million in punitive and exemplary damages to address what the filing characterizes as willful conduct. It further asks the court to order United to rescind the lifetime travel ban, withdraw any restitution demands related to the aircraft’s return to the gate and correct internal records associated with the incident.

The inspector has requested a jury trial. The case remains pending in the Northern District of California.