Aviation News eVTOLs/Urban Mobility

FAA Issues Certification Blueprint To AAM Manufacturers

Advanced air mobility innovators now know what is expected of them during the certification process.

Russ Niles
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA released Advisory Circular 21.17-4, providing guidance on certification best practices for advanced air mobility (AAM) vehicles.
  • While not legally binding, the 64-page document details the FAA's expectations for AAM aircraft certification, offering manufacturers a blueprint to follow.
  • The advisory circular outlines acceptable means of compliance with 14 CFR 21.17(b) for type certification of powered-lift aircraft.
  • Joby Aviation, a leading AAM company, welcomed the guidance, stating it aligns with their certification plans and will streamline the process.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The advanced air mobility industry now has a blueprint to follow for certification best practices for their vehicles. Just as most of the aviation industry was getting ready for AirVenture, the FAA published, with no fanfare, an advisory circular (scroll down to AC 21.17-4) that details various things the agency will be looking for in certification of the aircraft. Its existence was brought to light by our colleagues at FLYING Magazine last week.

The agency stresses the 64-page outline is not a legally binding document but manufacturers will be wise to devour every word. “This advisory circular (AC) provides guidance for the type, production, and airworthiness certification of powered-lift,” the agency said in its preamble. “This AC also designates the airworthiness criteria in appendix A as an acceptable means, but not the only means, of showing compliance with title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) 21.17(b) for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification of certain powered-lift.”

Joby aircraft, which may be the first to achieve certification, said the publication of the document is a positive move and the content aligns with its plans. “We’re pleased to see the FAA’s release of their Advisory Circular regarding powered-lift aircraft. Along with their commitment to continued global leadership in aviation certification through the NAA Network, this guidance reinforces the FAA’s focus on bringing advanced air mobility to market,” Joby said in a statement to AVweb. “The new guidance aligns with our approach to certification and will help streamline the certification process of powered-lift aircraft generally. Our specific FAA certification continues to make industry-leading progress, and we are excited to be pushing through the final stages towards type certification.”

Russ Niles

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE