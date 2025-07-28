FAA Issues Certification Blueprint To AAM Manufacturers

The advanced air mobility industry now has a blueprint to follow for certification best practices for their vehicles. Just as most of the aviation industry was getting ready for AirVenture, the FAA published, with no fanfare, an advisory circular (scroll down to AC 21.17-4) that details various things the agency will be looking for in certification of the aircraft. Its existence was brought to light by our colleagues at FLYING Magazine last week.

The agency stresses the 64-page outline is not a legally binding document but manufacturers will be wise to devour every word. “This advisory circular (AC) provides guidance for the type, production, and airworthiness certification of powered-lift,” the agency said in its preamble. “This AC also designates the airworthiness criteria in appendix A as an acceptable means, but not the only means, of showing compliance with title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) 21.17(b) for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification of certain powered-lift.”

Joby aircraft, which may be the first to achieve certification, said the publication of the document is a positive move and the content aligns with its plans. “We’re pleased to see the FAA’s release of their Advisory Circular regarding powered-lift aircraft. Along with their commitment to continued global leadership in aviation certification through the NAA Network, this guidance reinforces the FAA’s focus on bringing advanced air mobility to market,” Joby said in a statement to AVweb. “The new guidance aligns with our approach to certification and will help streamline the certification process of powered-lift aircraft generally. Our specific FAA certification continues to make industry-leading progress, and we are excited to be pushing through the final stages towards type certification.”