GA Maintenance Under Cost, Staffing Strain

TBX released its State of GA Maintenance Annual Survey on Tuesday, offering a snapshot of the general aviation maintenance industry based on more than 600 responses from maintenance shops and operators across the U.S. The survey focuses on general aviation maintenance professionals, including A&Ps, IAs, directors of maintenance, shop owners, operators and flight schools and aims to provide insight into current operating conditions, challenges and business sentiment.

“General aviation is often overlooked, even though it’s the foundation of the entire aviation ecosystem,” said Jon McLaughlin, chief executive officer of TBX. “Our goal is to use this data to help spark better conversations and uncover opportunities for collaboration across OEMs, suppliers, vendors, operators, and trade associations to improve the long-term outlook for GA maintenance.”

Rising costs and staffing remain primary challenges

According to the survey, nearly two-thirds of respondents cited rising costs and supply chain pressures as their most significant challenge, followed closely by staffing and training shortages. Access to technical publications was also identified as a major concern by a substantial portion of respondents. TBX noted that these pressures continue to affect shop capacity, workflow and long-term planning across the GA landscape.

Operational fundamentals show signs of stability

Despite external pressures, respondents reported that several core operational areas are functioning effectively. Maintenance tracking, compliance and recordkeeping were most frequently identified as areas working well, along with established shop processes and procedures. The findings indicate that many shops continue to maintain consistent internal practices while managing cost, staffing and supply challenges.

Business outlook stronger than industry outlook

While views on the broader future of general aviation were mixed, with fewer than half of respondents expressing optimism, sentiment regarding individual businesses was more positive. About 63% of respondents reported a favorable outlook for their own operations, even as concerns about workforce availability, parts access and operating costs persist across the industry.