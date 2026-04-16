FAA Launches Faster Drone Enforcement Program

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is stepping up its response to unsafe and unauthorized drone operations with a new initiative aimed at speeding up enforcement actions, the agency announced Thursday.

The program, known as Drone Expedited and Targeted Enforcement Response (DETER), is designed to streamline how the agency identifies and pursues violations that threaten manned aircraft or breach federal airspace rules. That includes drone flights near airports, operations in restricted or controlled airspace, and incursions into emergency response areas or large public events.

The FAA said the effort comes in response to a steady increase in reported drone violations. While most operators comply with regulations, the agency noted that a small number of repeat or careless offenders continue to pose an outsized risk to pilots, passengers, and people on the ground.

Under the DETER program, the FAA plans to shorten the timeline between identifying a violation and initiating enforcement action, with the goal of improving both efficiency and deterrence.

“This program will further deter violations by ensuring swift enforcement action and reinforce the agency’s commitment to protecting the National Airspace System,” said FAA Chief Counsel Liam McKenna.

Officials also reiterated that drone operators are responsible for understanding and complying with all airspace restrictions, including Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs), which can be issued with little notice during emergencies, disasters, or major events.

As drone activity continues to grow across recreational and commercial use cases, the FAA says enforcement will remain a key tool in addressing unsafe operations and maintaining the safety and integrity of the National Airspace System.