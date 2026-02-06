FAA Tightens Drone Enforcement

The Federal Aviation Administration said it took multiple enforcement actions against drone operators in 2025 and made updates to its policies for 2026, citing unsafe and unauthorized flights near emergency scenes, major sporting events and restricted airspace.

Officials said the administration assessed penalties between 2023 and 2025 ranging from less than $2,000 to more than $36,000. On the higher end were fines for operations near wildfire response aircraft, over crowded events and within restricted areas.

The FAA also suspended or revoked a number of remote pilot certificates tied to incidents such as operations over stadiums and flights that interfered with other aircraft.

Updated Enforcement Policy

The FAA said it has revised its enforcement approach for 2026. Legal action will be required in cases where drone activity endangers the public, violates airspace restrictions or is connected to other criminal activity.

“The FAA will take decisive action against drone operators who ignore safety rules or operate without authorization,” FAA Chief Counsel Liam McKenna said. “These unsafe operations create serious risks, and the FAA will hold operators fully accountable for any violations.”

Drone operators who violate regulations can face civil penalties of up to $75,000 per violation, along with certificate action.

Federal agencies have also increased operational coordination around large public gatherings. For Super Bowl LX, the FAA and the FBI established a wide range of temporary flight restrictions over and around Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and several San Francisco locations in the days leading up to the event. The restrictions included varying radii and altitude limits, with enforcement support from both agencies using detection and monitoring capabilities to identify unauthorized drone activity.

Broader Federal Counter-Drone Efforts

As the FAA continues evolving its approach to drone-related enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security announced the creation of a Program Executive Office last month, focused on unmanned aircraft systems and counter-UAS programs. That new office comes alongside a $115 million funding initiative tied to security planning for upcoming national events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The department said the office will oversee procurement and deployment of systems intended to address drone-related threats.

The DHS initiative follows earlier authorities granted to the department to detect and mitigate unauthorized drone activity and includes additional funding programs and contract planning tied to counter-drone capabilities.

Federal agencies said the combined enforcement, policy updates and event-specific restrictions are part of ongoing efforts to manage drone activity within the National Airspace System.