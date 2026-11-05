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FAA Announces New Commercial Space Rules

Proposals address rocket flight-abort requirements and reentry risks ahead of a broader licensing overhaul in 2027.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
FAA Announces New Commercial Space Rules
[Credit: Gwendolyn Kurzen | U.S. Space Force]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has announced new commercial space regulations, including three proposed rules to update rocket flight-abort requirements and improve the assessment of spacecraft reentry risks, alongside a final rule making technical corrections.
  • These proposed safety changes include establishing conditions for disabling/reactivating flight-abort capabilities and allowing for spacecraft breakup when evaluating potential casualties during uncontrolled reentry.
  • The regulatory updates are part of the FAA's strategy to accommodate a projected surge to 10,000 annual commercial space launches and reentries by 2035, which involves expanding its workforce and planning a broader licensing framework overhaul by 2027.
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The FAA announced a new set of commercial space regulations Thursday, including three proposed rules addressing rocket flight-abort requirements and spacecraft reentry risks. The package also includes a final rule making technical corrections to existing regulations. The agency said it plans a broader overhaul of its commercial space licensing framework in 2027.

Changes to Flight Safety Requirements

Two of the proposed rules would revise the circumstances under which launch operators must terminate a flight. One would establish conditions allowing operators to disable and reactivate flight-abort capabilities during certain phases of a mission, while another would clarify the requirements and thresholds for initiating an abort. A third proposal would allow operators to account for a spacecraft breaking apart when evaluating the potential for multiple casualties during an uncontrolled reentry.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned to safely reform licensing and environmental regulations, identify new spaceport locations, create priority airspace for space launches, and hire the workforce to make it all a reality,” U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation Ryan McCormack said in Thursday’s FAA announcement.

Preparing for Increased Launch Activity

The changes build on five proposals announced in October to simplify commercial space licensing under Part 450. The FAA expects the number of licensed launches and reentries to reach 10,000 annually by 2035. The agency is also expanding its Office of Commercial Space Transportation workforce to support additional licensing and safety reviews.

The anticipated increase in launch activity has also raised questions about access to the National Airspace System. The FAA previously requested input on establishing priority airspace for launch corridors and has issued pilot guidance concerning temporary restrictions and potential debris hazards. Thursday’s proposals address licensing and safety requirements rather than changes to airspace access, although the agency continues to evaluate how additional launches will be accommodated alongside existing aviation operations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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