Aviation News

FAA Orders 787 Inspections Over Missing Boeing Records

Missed production checks raise concerns about potential fuel tank ignition during lightning strikes.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Orders 787 Inspections Over Missing Boeing Records
Credit: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA issued an airworthiness directive requiring inspections of fuel tank sealant on certain Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
  • This directive is due to unverified production inspections of sealant installations, posing a risk of a fuel tank explosion during a lightning strike if unaddressed.
  • Operators must examine sealant in wing fuel tanks, conduct adhesion tests, and perform necessary repairs.
  • The directive affects 60 U.S. aircraft, with estimated inspection costs of $2,890 per plane, excluding additional repair expenses.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The FAA issued a new airworthiness directive Monday requiring inspections of fuel tank sealant on certain Boeing 787 Dreamliners after determining that required production inspections could not be verified. The directive applies to certain 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft and takes effect Dec. 7.

Fuel Tank Safety Concerns

The issue involves sealant installations within the center wing fuel tank that lacked Boeing documentation confirming required visual and adhesion inspections during manufacturing. Under the directive, operators must examine sealant installations in the left, right and center wing side-of-body areas, conduct adhesion tests and complete repairs where necessary.

“The unsafe condition, if not addressed, could result in development of an ignition source within the fuel tank volume and a risk of a fuel tank explosion during a lightning strike event,” the FAA stated in the directive.

The agency previously raised similar concerns involving fuel tank fastener seals on Boeing 777 aircraft.

Inspection Costs and Requirements

The FAA estimates the directive affects 60 U.S.-registered aircraft. Required inspections and adhesion testing are expected to take approximately 34 work-hours per airplane, costing an estimated $2,890 each, or $173,400 across the affected U.S. fleet. Those estimates exclude additional repairs, for which the agency said it lacked sufficient cost data. Some expenses may be covered under Boeing’s warranty.

During the rulemaking process, Boeing and American Airlines requested changes to the repair requirements, while American also sought clarification of the inspection areas. The FAA accepted Boeing’s proposal to permit repairs performed under specified airworthiness limitations and clarified the required adhesion testing locations. The agency also confirmed that the required sealant inspections are being performed during production on aircraft outside the directive’s scope.

The rule follows the FAA’s July decision to restore Boeing’s authority to issue airworthiness certificates for newly produced 787 and 737 MAX aircraft.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.