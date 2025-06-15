FAA Pick’s Commercial Rating Claim Questioned

Bryan Bedford, the administration’s pick to be the next FAA administrator, has so far not responded to revelations that he does not have the commercial pilot certificate his company bio has listed him as having for more than two decades. Politico said Sunday that since he became CEO of Republic Airways in 1999, Bedford’s official biography has listed him as having commercial multi-engine and instrument ratings. Politico says Bedford and the airline have refused to comment on the results of its research into his credentials. He does not have a commercial rating. The publication said that the reference to the commercial rating was removed Thursday. Bedford does have multi and IFR ratings on his private certificate.

The Department of Transportation defended Bedford, who appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee last week as a prelude to his confirmation hearing before the full Senate. “Bryan never misrepresented his credential; it was an administrative error that was immediately corrected,” the DOT told Politico in a statement. The DOT also said Bedford passed the written and oral exams for a commercial ticket. Meanwhile, aviation organizations unanimously endorsed Bedford for the top FAA job and urged his speedy confirmation. That was before Politico dug into his credentials but it’s not clear if the controversy will affect those endorsements.