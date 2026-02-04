FAA Recommends More Spatial Disorientation Training For Pilots

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is encouraging Part 91, 91K, and 135 operators to expand spatial disorientation (SD) training for pilots, according to recent Information for Operators (InFO) guidance.

The InFO cites the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which continues to identify spatial disorientation as a serious safety concern. High-profile accidents—including the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others—showed how SD can have fatal consequences. Following the crash, the NTSB directed the FAA to evaluate training methods and convene a panel to assess simulation technologies for effectively preparing pilots to recognize and manage SD.

FAA’s guidance suggests operators include a mix of scenario‑based and maneuver‑based training, combining ground school, simulator sessions and in‑flight practice to help pilots recognize, avoid and recover from disorientation. It also notes conditions where SD commonly occur—such as low light, lack of visual references and changing weather—and stresses reliance on instruments over sensory cues.

While not mandatory, the FAA says enhanced SD training can address human‑factors issues, which contribute to some 80 percent of aviation accidents.