FAA Proposes Tecnam P2006T Engine Mount Inspections

The FAA has proposed a new airworthiness directive (AD) for all Tecnam P2006T twin-engine aircraft following a report of structural damage linked to defective engine shock mounts. Published Thursday, the proposal would require operators to identify and replace affected components and inspect engine mounting structures for damage. The FAA estimates the directive would affect 131 U.S.-registered aircraft.

“The unsafe condition, if not addressed, could result in the engine disconnecting from the airplane structure and loss of control of the airplane,” the FAA said in its proposal.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a similar directive in March covering the P2006T and P2006T NG. The FAA proposal excludes the NG variant because it does not currently hold an FAA type certificate.

Inspection and Replacement Requirements

According to the FAA, the affected shock mounts were manufactured in batches 49-24 and 11-25. Under the proposed directive, aircraft equipped with those components would require replacement within 25 hours of operation or 30 days after the AD takes effect, whichever comes first. Operators would also be required to inspect the associated engine mounting structures and replace any damaged mounts before further flight.

The FAA estimates inspection costs at $127.50 per engine, while replacement of four shock mounts would cost approximately $690 per engine. If structural damage is discovered, replacing an engine mount could cost an additional $3,660 per engine. The agency noted that some expenses may be covered under the manufacturer’s warranty.

Impact on U.S. Operators

The P2006T is commonly used for multiengine flight training, and Tecnam has expanded its presence among U.S. flight schools in recent years. In 2025, US Aviation Academy placed a 38-aircraft order that included P2006T twins and P2010 singles. The FAA is accepting public comments on the proposed directive through Dec. 21.