Aviation News Accidents/NTSB FAA and Regs

FAA Moves To Fire LaGuardia Controllers

The two controllers reportedly left about an hour early before the fatal March runway collision.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Moves To Fire LaGuardia Controllers
[Credit: Minh K Tran | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is moving to fire two air traffic controllers at New York’s LaGuardia Airport for allegedly leaving their shifts an hour early on the night of a collision between an Air Canada jet and an airport fire truck.
  • Their early departure left only two controllers working in the tower without backup during a period that included heavy traffic.
  • The NTSB investigation into the collision is ongoing, and it has not yet been determined if the controllers' early departures contributed to the accident.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The FAA is moving to fire two air traffic controllers who left their shifts early at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on the night of the March 22 collision between an Air Canada Express regional jet and an airport fire truck.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the FAA determined the controllers departed about an hour before their shifts ended. CBS News reported that, according to an unnamed source, the FAA considers the alleged conduct timecard fraud.

Two Controllers Remained

The departures left two other controllers working in the tower without backup during a period that included heavy traffic. The practice of controllers informally leaving before the end of their scheduled shifts is sometimes referred to as an “early shove.”

NTSB Examining ATC Operations

The disciplinary action does not establish that the controllers’ early departures contributed to the accident. The NTSB investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are examining air traffic control operations and human performance as part of determining what led to the collision.

The NTSB’s preliminary report states that two controllers were on duty in the tower at the time of the accident, which was consistent with LaGuardia’s basic midnight-shift schedule. Both were qualified and current on all tower positions. One was working local control, while the other was handling ground control and serving as controller-in-charge.

The NTSB has not determined whether staffing, workload or the absence of the two controllers played a role in the accident, and a probable cause has not been issued.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.